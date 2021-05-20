- Information Law weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- DCMS moves ahead with UK National Data Strategy following consultation
- Government publishes guidance on automated decision-making for public sector
- ICO welcomes laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament
- CMA and ICO publish joint statement on relationship between competition and data protection
- Locatefamily.com fined €525,000 for failure to appoint data protection representative
- Facebook loses bid to halt Irish probe into EU-US data flows after Schrems II ruling
- UK and New Zealand sign memorandum of understanding on data protection
- ‘Good data protection is an investment’ says UK Information Commissioner
- ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including data adequacy and other information laws
- ePrivacy
- ICO fines company for misusing coronavirus contact tracing QR codes
- Reputation management
- Assessing damages where an offer of amends is made (Gale v Scannella)
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS publishes call for views on supply chain cybersecurity
- European Council extends cyberattack sanctions framework until May 2022
- State security and intelligence
- Intercept evidence, human rights, and disclosure (R (on the application of Schofield) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the UK government’s response to the National Data Strategy consultation, new guidance on automated decision-making for the public sector and the laying of the Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament, as well as other key developments relating to data protection. It also includes news of a new fine from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on nuisance marketing emails amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the launch of a new consultation on supply chain cybersecurity, along with analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and state security and intelligence.
