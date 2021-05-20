Information Law weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the UK government’s response to the National Data Strategy consultation, new guidance on automated decision-making for the public sector and the laying of the Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament, as well as other key developments relating to data protection. It also includes news of a new fine from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on nuisance marketing emails amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the launch of a new consultation on supply chain cybersecurity, along with analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and state security and intelligence. or to read the full analysis.