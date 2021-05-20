menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • DCMS moves ahead with UK National Data Strategy following consultation
  • Government publishes guidance on automated decision-making for public sector
  • ICO welcomes laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament
  • CMA and ICO publish joint statement on relationship between competition and data protection
  • Locatefamily.com fined €525,000 for failure to appoint data protection representative
  • Facebook loses bid to halt Irish probe into EU-US data flows after Schrems II ruling
  • UK and New Zealand sign memorandum of understanding on data protection
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the UK government’s response to the National Data Strategy consultation, new guidance on automated decision-making for the public sector and the laying of the Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament, as well as other key developments relating to data protection. It also includes news of a new fine from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on nuisance marketing emails amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the launch of a new consultation on supply chain cybersecurity, along with analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and state security and intelligence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

