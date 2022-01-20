- Information Law weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- EDPB announces outcome of January 2022 plenary
- ICO serves MoJ with enforcement notice for contraventions of UK GDPR and DPA 2018
- UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
- French CNIL issues guidance on re-use of personal data by sub-contractors and processors
- French CNIL launches consultation on framework for ‘intelligent’ video devices
- Austrian data protection authority decides use of Google Analytics violates EU GDPR
- EFPIA publishes statement on EU GDPR Code of Conduct in health research space
- Questions of compensation for ‘non-material' EU GDPR damage land at Court of Justice
- EDPB issues opinion on Article 58(2)(g) of EU GDPR
- Cybersecurity
- UK government launches proposals for legislation to improve the UK’s cyber resilience
- DCMS publishes 2022 cyber security incentives and regulation review
- DCMS launches consultation concerning the cyber profession
- ePrivacy
- Direct marketing rules applicable to inbox advertising (StWL v eprimo)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) adopted guidelines on the Right of Access during its January 2022 plenary, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has served a penalty notice to the Ministry of Justice for contravening the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) and that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has launched a consultation on proposed reforms of UK cybersecurity law.
