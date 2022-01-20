LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB announces outcome of January 2022 plenary
  • ICO serves MoJ with enforcement notice for contraventions of UK GDPR and DPA 2018
  • UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
  • French CNIL issues guidance on re-use of personal data by sub-contractors and processors
  • French CNIL launches consultation on framework for ‘intelligent’ video devices
  • Austrian data protection authority decides use of Google Analytics violates EU GDPR
  • EFPIA publishes statement on EU GDPR Code of Conduct in health research space
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) adopted guidelines on the Right of Access during its January 2022 plenary, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has served a penalty notice to the Ministry of Justice for contravening the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) and that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has launched a consultation on proposed reforms of UK cybersecurity law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

