LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • UK plans for data protection law reform, new adequacy partnerships and new Information Commissioner
  • Tech platforms jump to beef up children’s data protection before UK gives them a push
  • The draft UK SCCs for international transfers
  • LexTalk®Information Law: a Lexis®PSL community
  • Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Trackers
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has announced plans for UK data protection law reform, its approach to seeking new adequacy partnerships with various countries and the preferred candidate for Information Commissioner. It also includes analysis of the steps tech platforms have taken ahead of the Children’s Code applying and analysis of the draft international data transfer agreement recently proposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More