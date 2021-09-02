Information Law weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has announced plans for UK data protection law reform, its approach to seeking new adequacy partnerships with various countries and the preferred candidate for Information Commissioner. It also includes analysis of the steps tech platforms have taken ahead of the Children’s Code applying and analysis of the draft international data transfer agreement recently proposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). or to read the full analysis.