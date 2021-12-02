LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO announces provisional intent to fine Clearview AI Inc £17m
  • Information Commissioner’s final formal speech as end of term nears
  • Commissioner’s Opinion on novel adtech published
  • Databases
  • Provisional agreement reached on Data Governance Act
  • ePrivacy
  • ICO issues £140,00 fine for illegal pension cold calls
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has announced its provisional intention to fine Clearview AI Inc £17m, the Information Commissioner's final formal speech as the end of her term neared, that the Council of the EU and the European Parliament have reached an agreement on the proposed Data Governance Act and other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy and cybersecurity.

