- Information Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- ICO announces provisional intent to fine Clearview AI Inc £17m
- Information Commissioner’s final formal speech as end of term nears
- Commissioner’s Opinion on novel adtech published
- Databases
- Provisional agreement reached on Data Governance Act
- ePrivacy
- ICO issues £140,00 fine for illegal pension cold calls
- CMA consults on accepting Google’s modified commitments on Privacy Sandbox
- Cybersecurity
- UK and Singapore sign MoUs on digital trade, identities and cybersecurity
- ICC calls on governments to take action on cybersecurity
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced its provisional intention to fine Clearview AI Inc £17m, the Information Commissioner’s final formal speech as the end of her term neared, that the Council of the EU and the European Parliament have reached an agreement on the proposed Data Governance Act and other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy and cybersecurity.
