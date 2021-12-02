Information Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced its provisional intention to fine Clearview AI Inc £17m, the Information Commissioner’s final formal speech as the end of her term neared, that the Council of the EU and the European Parliament have reached an agreement on the proposed Data Governance Act and other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy and cybersecurity. or to read the full analysis.