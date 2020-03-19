Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—19 March 2020

Published on: 19 March 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO issues statement on the processing of personal data in the context of coronavirus
  • Chair of EDPB issues statement on the processing of personal data in the context of coronavirus
  • Court of Appeal rules on LPP and ‘relevant filing system’ under DPA 1998 (Dawson-Damer and others v Taylor Wessing LPP; Taylor Wessing LPP v Dawson-Damer)
  • EU’s ‘data sovereignty’ plan doesn’t imply a hard border, EDPS chief says
  • EDPS published its annual report for 2019
  • Cybersecurity
  • NCSC releases guidance for home working due to coronavirus
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of statements by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on the processing of personal data and freedom of information requests in the context of coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) on cybersecurity and home working. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

