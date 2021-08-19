menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
  Information Law weekly highlights—19 August 2021
  In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO seeks views on draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
  • ICO launches consultation on employment practices
  • SCC launches consultation on Surveillance Camera Code of Practice
  • EDPB publishes report on resources of Member States’ data protection authorities
  • State security and intelligence
  • UK spy agencies found to have unlawfully collected personal data (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs & others)
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of an ICO consultation on the draft international data transfer agreement (IDTA) and guidance; a further ICO consultation on data protection and employment practices; and an analysis of the IPT case of Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs on the collection of bulk communications data. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

