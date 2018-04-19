- Information Law weekly highlights—19 April 2018
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- NT 1 and another v Google LLC (Information Commissioner intervening)
- Article 29 Working Party Chairperson seeks clarification on data consent concerning Facebook's facial recognition technology
- Information Commissioner looks into the link between data security and data privacy
- Kensington and Chelsea council fined for data breach
- ICO fines two firms for making nuisance calls to Telephone Preference Service subscribers
- Article 29 Working Party publishes new GDPR working document and revised guidelines
- Data Protection (Charges and Information) Regulations 2018
More...
- Cybersecurity
- Global tech companies co-ordinate cybersecurity defence
- Faster action needed on ‘extensive disruption’ of WannaCry attack
- ICCA seeks views on draft Cybersecurity Protocol
- Reputation management
- Claimant granted interim non-disclosure and harassment injunction in privacy claim (NPV v QEL)
- Public sector information
- Home Office and NHS Memorandum highlights ‘dangerous precedent’ over data sharing policy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law highlights includes an analysis of NT 1 v Google, the publication of the Data Protection (Charges and Information) Regulations 2018, details of Article 29 Working Party updates and news of the Information Commissioner’s report on the link between data security and data privacy.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.