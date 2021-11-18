LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)
  • Data-reliant companies shielded from legislative route to UK mass data protection claims
  • TikTok to see UK child data protection claim go ahead despite Google ruling
  • Court of Appeal orders suspended remedy concerning ‘Immigration Exemption’ in R (otao Open Rights Group and The 3Million) v SSHD
  • ICO publishes letter in response to 5Rights Foundation’s research into Children’s Code
  • Changing direction? UK consults reforms to its data protection law
  • Cybersecurity
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes further analysis of the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement in Lloyd v Google and of a number of related developments concerning representative claims and collective redress for data protection breaches. It also includes more detailed analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision on remedy concerning the 'Immigration Exemption' in the Data Protection Act 2018 and news of the UK’s plans to boost cybersecurity of digital supply chains. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More