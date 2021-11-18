Information Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes further analysis of the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement in Lloyd v Google and of a number of related developments concerning representative claims and collective redress for data protection breaches. It also includes more detailed analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision on remedy concerning the 'Immigration Exemption' in the Data Protection Act 2018 and news of the UK’s plans to boost cybersecurity of digital supply chains. or to read the full analysis.