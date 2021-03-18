- Information Law weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- EU hopes to adopt UK data adequacy decisions by early June 2021, EU Commissioner says
- UK to balance data protection with innovation in post-Brexit regulatory regime, official says
- EDPB publishes 2021–2022 work programme
- EDPB publishes guidelines on virtual voice assistants for public consultation
- EDPB publishes updated guidelines on connected vehicles and mobility related applications
- EDPB publishes guidelines on 'relevant and reasoned objection' under EU GDPR following consultation
- EDPB to hold event for stakeholders on EU GDPR and scientific research
More...
- ICO launches consultation on AI and data protection risk management tool
- UK government to publish new AI strategy
- SEC data transfer safe harbour raises questions for UK companies
- Reputation management
- High Court awards £100,000 in damages to former CEO of the Football Association in defamation and harassment claim (Glenn v Kline)
- ePrivacy
- Court of Justice limits conditions for retention of electronic communications in criminal investigations (H.K. v Prokuratuur)
- Cybersecurity
- Council of the European Union adopts Digital Europe Programme
- EDPB gives feedback on European Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services
- EDPS welcomes proposal for NIS 2.0 Directive
- State security and intelligence
- Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: analysis of progress on the adoption of UK data adequacy decisions, the publication by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) of its 2021–22 work programme and new and updated EDPB guidelines, the launch of a new consultation by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on artificial intelligence (AI) and the announcement of a UK AI strategy. It also includes analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and ePrivacy and news of developments relating to cybersecurity.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.