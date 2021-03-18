Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EU hopes to adopt UK data adequacy decisions by early June 2021, EU Commissioner says
  • UK to balance data protection with innovation in post-Brexit regulatory regime, official says
  • EDPB publishes 2021–2022 work programme
  • EDPB publishes guidelines on virtual voice assistants for public consultation​
  • EDPB publishes updated guidelines on connected vehicles and mobility related applications
  • EDPB publishes guidelines on 'relevant and reasoned objection' under EU GDPR following consultation
  • EDPB to hold event for stakeholders on EU GDPR and scientific research
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: analysis of progress on the adoption of UK data adequacy decisions, the publication by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) of its 2021–22 work programme and new and updated EDPB guidelines, the launch of a new consultation by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on artificial intelligence (AI) and the announcement of a UK AI strategy. It also includes analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and ePrivacy and news of developments relating to cybersecurity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

