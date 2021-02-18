- Information Law weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- ICO launches data analytics toolkit
- Complaint filed against TikTok for several alleged breaches of consumer law
- DCMS publishes plans to help build trust in use of digital identities
- ePrivacy
- Appeal dismissed by Upper Tribunal for skipping PECR and bundling kangaroos in political newsletters (Leave.EU Group and Eldon Insurance Services v ICO)
- ICO issues £270,000 worth of fines for nuisance calls
- Comment—Expect sparks as EU governments, lawmakers gird for battle on ePrivacy regulation
More...
- Databases
- IP rights in XML formats and schemas and guidance on awarding additional damages (Software Solutions v 365 Health and Wellbeing)
- Cybersecurity
- ENISA shares cybersecurity challenges for AI driving autonomous vehicles
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: recent developments relating to data protection and ePrivacy, including the launch of the Information Commissioner’s Office’s (ICO) data analytics toolkit for organisations, £270,000 worth of fines for nuisance calls issued by the ICO, and the dismissal of the appeal against a series of enforcement measures taken by the ICO. It also includes analysis of the next steps after a compromise text was agreed by EU governments for revised ePrivacy rules.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.