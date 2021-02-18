Information Law weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: recent developments relating to data protection and ePrivacy, including the launch of the Information Commissioner’s Office’s (ICO) data analytics toolkit for organisations, £270,000 worth of fines for nuisance calls issued by the ICO, and the dismissal of the appeal against a series of enforcement measures taken by the ICO. It also includes analysis of the next steps after a compromise text was agreed by EU governments for revised ePrivacy rules. or to read the full analysis.