Information Law weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO launches data analytics toolkit
  • Complaint filed against TikTok for several alleged breaches of consumer law
  • DCMS publishes plans to help build trust in use of digital identities
  • ePrivacy
  • Appeal dismissed by Upper Tribunal for skipping PECR and bundling kangaroos in political newsletters (Leave.EU Group and Eldon Insurance Services v ICO)
  • ICO issues £270,000 worth of fines for nuisance calls
  • Comment—Expect sparks as EU governments, lawmakers gird for battle on ePrivacy regulation
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: recent developments relating to data protection and ePrivacy, including the launch of the Information Commissioner’s Office’s (ICO) data analytics toolkit for organisations, £270,000 worth of fines for nuisance calls issued by the ICO, and the dismissal of the appeal against a series of enforcement measures taken by the ICO. It also includes analysis of the next steps after a compromise text was agreed by EU governments for revised ePrivacy rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

