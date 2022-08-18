LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Information Law weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • EDPB publishes Article 65 EU GDPR binding decision concerning ACCOR SA
  • EDPS publishes opinion on Farm Sustainability Data Network proposal
  • ‘Limited to what is strictly necessary’—Court of Justice of the European Union circumscribes use of passenger name records (Ligue des Droit Humans)
  • Reputation management
  • Google and DeepMind UK claimant lays out arguments in tough class-action environment
  • Databases
  • TheCityUK highlights risks of global data regulation fragmentation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published its binding decision concerning ACCOR SA and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has published its opinion on a Farm Sustainability Data Network. It also includes news on the legal argument laid out by a claimant suing Google and its AI subsidiary Deepmind over alleged misuse of medical information and other recent developments relating to data protection, reputation management and databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

