Information Law weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published its binding decision concerning ACCOR SA and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has published its opinion on a Farm Sustainability Data Network. It also includes news on the legal argument laid out by a claimant suing Google and its AI subsidiary Deepmind over alleged misuse of medical information and other recent developments relating to data protection, reputation management and databases. or to read the full analysis.