Information Law weekly highlights—17 March 2022

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of two enforcement actions by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for breaches of data protection law and of further fines imposed by the ICO against other organisations for breach of ePrivacy laws. It also includes news of the outcome of the most recent European Data Protection Board (EDPB) plenary and that the European Commission seeks feedback on the draft EU Data Act and analysis of recent decisions relating to confidential information and reputation management. or to read the full analysis.