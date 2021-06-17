menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • CNIL approves EU GDPR code of conduct for cloud infrastructure service providers
  • Commission announces launch of process towards adoption of adequacy decision for South Korea
  • New SCCs for controllers and processors in the EEA
  • Belgian authority welcomes ruling on ‘one-stop-shop’ (Facebook Ireland and others)
  • EDPS publishes summary of key case law on third-country data transfers
  • ICO outlines ways to increase transparency in teacher assessments
  • ICCL accuses online advertising industry of data breaches
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the French data protection authority (the CNIL) has approved a new code of conduct for cloud infrastructure service providers under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), that the European Commission has announced the launch of process towards adoption of an adequacy decision for South Korea and analysis of the recently published standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA. It also includes news that the Belgian data protection authority has welcomed a recent ruling by the Court of Justice on the one-stop-shop mechanism, analysis of a recent decision on database rights and news that the European Commission has opened a consultation seeking feedback on amended rules on the legal protection of databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

