- Information Law weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Data Protection
- CNIL approves EU GDPR code of conduct for cloud infrastructure service providers
- Commission announces launch of process towards adoption of adequacy decision for South Korea
- New SCCs for controllers and processors in the EEA
- Belgian authority welcomes ruling on ‘one-stop-shop’ (Facebook Ireland and others)
- EDPS publishes summary of key case law on third-country data transfers
- ICO outlines ways to increase transparency in teacher assessments
- ICCL accuses online advertising industry of data breaches
- Databases
- Database right (‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA)
- European Commission opens consultation on rules around legal protection of databases
- Brexit
- UK government welcomes Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform independent report
- ePrivacy
- Papa John’s given monetary penalty by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
- Global One 2015 given monetary penalty notice by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
- CMA consults on proposed commitments regarding Google’s Privacy Sandbox changes
- Cybersecurity
- MEPs vote in favour of cybersecurity resolution amid hybrid threats
- EASA publishes management of information security risks opinion
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the French data protection authority (the CNIL) has approved a new code of conduct for cloud infrastructure service providers under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), that the European Commission has announced the launch of process towards adoption of an adequacy decision for South Korea and analysis of the recently published standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA. It also includes news that the Belgian data protection authority has welcomed a recent ruling by the Court of Justice on the one-stop-shop mechanism, analysis of a recent decision on database rights and news that the European Commission has opened a consultation seeking feedback on amended rules on the legal protection of databases.
