Information Law weekly highlights—17 June 2021

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the French data protection authority (the CNIL) has approved a new code of conduct for cloud infrastructure service providers under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), that the European Commission has announced the launch of process towards adoption of an adequacy decision for South Korea and analysis of the recently published standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA. It also includes news that the Belgian data protection authority has welcomed a recent ruling by the Court of Justice on the one-stop-shop mechanism, analysis of a recent decision on database rights and news that the European Commission has opened a consultation seeking feedback on amended rules on the legal protection of databases. or to read the full analysis.