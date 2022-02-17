LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Reputation management
  • Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
  • Data protection
  • The forthcoming Data Act—a sneak peek
  • Comment—US fears spike that Austrian Google Analytics decision shakes the Web’s foundations
  • CNIL finds personal data transfers to US via Google Analytics illegal
  • ‘Worth the candle’? High Court guidance on low value data protection claims (Stadler v Currys Group)
  • Transparency and Consent Framework changes ahead (APD v IAB)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the Supreme Court decision in Bloomberg LP v ZXC, which confirmed that, prior to being charged, those subject to criminal investigations have a reasonable expectation of privacy in relation to information concerning that investigation; the commencement of the first co-ordinated enforcement action on the use of cloud services by EEA public bodies; Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google; and the EDPS recommendation that the development and deployment of modern spyware is banned in the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office