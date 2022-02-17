Information Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the Supreme Court decision in Bloomberg LP v ZXC, which confirmed that, prior to being charged, those subject to criminal investigations have a reasonable expectation of privacy in relation to information concerning that investigation; the commencement of the first co-ordinated enforcement action on the use of cloud services by EEA public bodies; Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google; and the EDPS recommendation that the development and deployment of modern spyware is banned in the EU. or to read the full analysis.