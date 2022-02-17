- Information Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- Reputation management
- Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
- Data protection
- The forthcoming Data Act—a sneak peek
- Comment—US fears spike that Austrian Google Analytics decision shakes the Web’s foundations
- CNIL finds personal data transfers to US via Google Analytics illegal
- ‘Worth the candle’? High Court guidance on low value data protection claims (Stadler v Currys Group)
- Transparency and Consent Framework changes ahead (APD v IAB)
- ICO seeks views on draft guidance for UK GDPR and DPA 2018 research provisions
- DCMS sets out objectives for National Data Strategy Forum over next six months
- First co-ordinated enforcement action on use of cloud services in EEA starts
- Amazon Road Transport Spain gets €2m EU GDPR fine for illegal data processing
- EU and Singapore agree to work toward Digital Partnership
- ePrivacy
- CMA secures Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google
- EDPS recommends EU bans development and deployment of modern spyware
- Cybersecurity
- ENISA and CERT-EU set out cyber security best practices
- Confidential information
- UK subsidiary not inherently liable for GDPR compliance by US parent company (Ansari v Google UK Ltd)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the Supreme Court decision in Bloomberg LP v ZXC, which confirmed that, prior to being charged, those subject to criminal investigations have a reasonable expectation of privacy in relation to information concerning that investigation; the commencement of the first co-ordinated enforcement action on the use of cloud services by EEA public bodies; Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google; and the EDPS recommendation that the development and deployment of modern spyware is banned in the EU.
