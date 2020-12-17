Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Information Law weekly highlights—17 December 2020
Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—17 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Irish DPC and EDPB announce outcome of Twitter inquiry
  • US companies fret EDPB guidance on transatlantic data transfers means flows must stop
  • Apple to indicate personal data usage for apps following intervention
  • Full government response to the consultation on the Online Harms White Paper
  • ITC consultation opened on digital trade
  • ICO Sandbox helps sign volunteers up to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research
  • Cybersecurity
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news of the conclusion of the first data protection enforcement action subject to the Article 65 (dispute resolution) procedure under the General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR) and further analysis of the impact of recent guidance from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on transatlantic data flows. It also includes the latest developments in cybersecurity, ePrivacy and Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More