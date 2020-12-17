- Information Law weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Irish DPC and EDPB announce outcome of Twitter inquiry
- US companies fret EDPB guidance on transatlantic data transfers means flows must stop
- Apple to indicate personal data usage for apps following intervention
- Full government response to the consultation on the Online Harms White Paper
- ITC consultation opened on digital trade
- ICO Sandbox helps sign volunteers up to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research
- Cybersecurity
- ENISA report on cybersecurity spending finds overall positive impact of NIS Directive
- Agreement reached on EU Cybersecurity competence centre and network
- ENISA publishes its report on AI Cybersecurity Challenges
- EMA announces a cyberattack
- ICO and GCA sign agreement to protect personal data from cyberattacks
- ePrivacy
- Google and Amazon given hefty fines for violating French privacy law on consent for cookies
- ICO starts recovery proceedings for £250,000 fine
- Brexit
- EU sees ‘narrow’ path for UK trade deal, competition hurdle
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Relevant Court) (Retained EU Case Law) Regulations 2020
- Retained EU law―a practical guide
Article summary
This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news of the conclusion of the first data protection enforcement action subject to the Article 65 (dispute resolution) procedure under the General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR) and further analysis of the impact of recent guidance from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on transatlantic data flows. It also includes the latest developments in cybersecurity, ePrivacy and Brexit.
