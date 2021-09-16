Information Law weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the UK government has launched a major consultation on reforming the UK data protection and ePrivacy regimes and that John Edwards has been approved as the new Information Commissioner. Additionally, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published a a communiqué where G7 authorities commit to closer collaboration, issued a new fine for nuisance messages and begun a consultation on incident reporting thresholds for digital service providers under the Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations). or to read the full analysis.