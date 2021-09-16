LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Information Law weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Consultation launched on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime
  • DCMS Committee confirms John Edwards as the new Information Commissioner
  • ICO publishes communiqué where G7 authorities commit to closer collaboration
  • ICO publishes blog post on sharing personal data in an emergency
  • ePrivacy
  • ICO fines We Buy Any Car, Saga and Sports Direct for nuisance messages
  • Cybersecurity
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the UK government has launched a major consultation on reforming the UK data protection and ePrivacy regimes and that John Edwards has been approved as the new Information Commissioner. Additionally, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published a a communiqué where G7 authorities commit to closer collaboration, issued a new fine for nuisance messages and begun a consultation on incident reporting thresholds for digital service providers under the Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

