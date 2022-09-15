LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Information Law weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EU GDPR loophole where regulators and courts could disagree on same case is for EU states to sort out, legal opinion says
  • EDPB adopts statement on European Police Cooperation Code
  • French website gets €250,000 EU GDPR fine
  • Cybersecurity
  • Cyber Resilience Act—companies face fines for non-compliance with upcoming EU Directive
  • National Cyber Programme invites bids for responsible cyber behaviour projects
  • Public sector information
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice Advocate General’s opinion on conflicts between data protection authorities’ opinions and those of civil courts as well as news that companies could face fines of up to €15m for non-compliance in the upcoming Cyber Resilience Act. See also further developments in relation to data protection, cybersecurity, public information, reputation management and databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

