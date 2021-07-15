menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB announces outcome of latest plenary
  • EDPB publishes final version of guidelines 07/2020 on the concepts of controller and processor
  • EDPB publishes final version of guidelines on virtual voice assistants
  • EDPB publishes public consultation on codes of conduct as tools for international transfers
  • ICO fines Mermaids for failing to protect personal data of its users
  • Court of Justice rules on communication to the public and the processing of personal data in relation to peer to peer networks (Mircom (M.I.C.M.) Ltd v Telenet)
  • EDPS publishes article on synthetic data and data protection
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has adopted the final versions of controller and processor data processing guidelines and guidelines on virtual voice assistants. It also includes news of a recent fine imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for breaches of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) and analysis of recent cases relating to data protection and reputation management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

