Information Law weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB announces outcome of 48th plenary session
  • EPDB announces adoption of opinions on draft UK adequacy decisions
  • Tribunal grants delay in proceedings over £1.25m fine for data protection breaches
  • Analysis on data flows following Brexit
  • Reputation management
  • Court of Appeal denies journalist’s request for extensive access to court papers (Newman v Southampton City Council)
  • UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has adopted opinions on draft adequacy decisions for the UK and the other outcomes of the EDPB’s 48th plenary session. It also includes analysis of a delay in proceedings relating to a £1.25m fine imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and analysis of a recent case relating to reputation management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

