Information Law weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO submits its response to DCMS consultation on data protection reform
  • ICO seeks views on AI and data protection risk toolkit beta version
  • ICO launches consultation on draft journalism code of practice
  • Drafting commercial data protection provisions where both the EU and UK GDPR regimes apply
  • First phase of Sandbox Report on Single Customer View published
  • Irish DPC releases statement on Budget 2022
  • FCA adds information on personal data and supervision
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has responded to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s (DCMS) consultation on data protection reform. It also includes news that the ICO has launched its own consultations on the beta version of its artificial intelligence (AI) and data protection risk toolkit and on the draft journalism code of practice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

