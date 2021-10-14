Information Law weekly highlights—14 October 2021

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has responded to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s (DCMS) consultation on data protection reform. It also includes news that the ICO has launched its own consultations on the beta version of its artificial intelligence (AI) and data protection risk toolkit and on the draft journalism code of practice.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a
Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several
Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their
DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office
0330 161 1234