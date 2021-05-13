Information Law weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: highlights from the Data Protection Practitioner's Conference 2021 (DPPC), including news that work on new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international data transfers under the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) is underway by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and news of a resolution of the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee (LIBE) about the draft adequacy decisions for the UK. It also includes analysis of a recent case related to reputation management and news of several recent developments relating to aspects of cybersecurity. or to read the full analysis.