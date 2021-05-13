menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO releases highlights from Data Protection Practitioners’ Conference 2021
  • Work on UK standard contractual clauses under way, ICO official says
  • LIBE calls for European Commission to amend draft UK adequacy decisions
  • ICO continues progress on updating its Journalism code
  • CDEI releases blog post on the European Commission’s proposed AI regulation
  • European Data Protection Supervisor issues opinion on EU digital operational resilience proposal
  • Reputation management
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: highlights from the Data Protection Practitioner's Conference 2021 (DPPC), including news that work on new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international data transfers under the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) is underway by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and news of a resolution of the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee (LIBE) about the draft adequacy decisions for the UK. It also includes analysis of a recent case related to reputation management and news of several recent developments relating to aspects of cybersecurity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

