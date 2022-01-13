LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Information Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Cabinet Office appeals data breach fine
  • Service out of the jurisdiction in defamation and EU GDPR claims (Soriano v Forensic News LLC)
  • EDPS sanctions EU Parliament over EU-US transfers, cookies, data rights and transparency
  • Europol ordered to erase data related to people with no link to crime
  • The3million responds to draft data protection regulations following joint appeal
  • ePrivacy
  • French CNIL fines Google and Facebook for complicated nature of cookie refusal
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Cabinet Office is appealing a fine imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), analysis of a case that considered service out of the jurisdiction in claims relating to defamation and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and news that the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has sanctioned the EU Parliament over its handling of personal data and ordered Europol to erase certain data. In also includes other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy and databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

