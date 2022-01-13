Information Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Cabinet Office is appealing a fine imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), analysis of a case that considered service out of the jurisdiction in claims relating to defamation and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and news that the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has sanctioned the EU Parliament over its handling of personal data and ordered Europol to erase certain data. In also includes other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy and databases.
