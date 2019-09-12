Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—12 September 2019

Information Law weekly highlights—12 September 2019
Published on: 12 September 2019
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—12 September 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Confidential information
  • Amending a claim to allege breach of confidence (Slater & Gordon v (Watchstone)
  • Cybersecurity
  • Department seeks views on cybersecurity certification following EU exit
  • Data protection
  • Small businesses advised to ‘prepare for all scenarios’ in a no-deal Brexit
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—no election, no Speaker and no no-deal
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes analysis of a recent case relating to breach of confidence and developments relating to Brexit in a number of topic areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More