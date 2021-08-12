- Information Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021
In this issue:
- Data protection
- ICO seeks responses on draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
- Amazon has six months to comply with EU GDPR decision, Luxembourg regulator says
- NOYB files 422 formal EU GDPR complaints for cookie banners across Europe
- Reputation management
- Defamation—court awards £100,000 damages to vindicate claimant in Tommy Robinson case (Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes the launch of a consultation by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on its draft international data transfer agreement (IDTA), which will replace standard contractual clauses (SCCs), an update on NOYB’s project in respect of cookie banners across Europe, and analysis of the court’s decision in Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon, a libel case brought against Tommy Robinson.
