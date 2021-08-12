menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO seeks responses on draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
  • Amazon has six months to comply with EU GDPR decision, Luxembourg regulator says
  • NOYB files 422 formal EU GDPR complaints for cookie banners across Europe
  • Reputation management
  • Defamation—court awards £100,000 damages to vindicate claimant in Tommy Robinson case (Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon)
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes the launch of a consultation by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on its draft international data transfer agreement (IDTA), which will replace standard contractual clauses (SCCs), an update on NOYB’s project in respect of cookie banners across Europe, and analysis of the court’s decision in Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon, a libel case brought against Tommy Robinson. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More