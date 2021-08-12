Information Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes the launch of a consultation by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on its draft international data transfer agreement (IDTA), which will replace standard contractual clauses (SCCs), an update on NOYB’s project in respect of cookie banners across Europe, and analysis of the court’s decision in Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon, a libel case brought against Tommy Robinson. or to read the full analysis.