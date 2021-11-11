LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Supreme Court delivers ‘landmark judgment’ rejecting class-action data protection claim (Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant))
  • Databases
  • EU’s Data Act may face delay due to uncertainty over cloud services questions
  • Public sector information
  • ICO reiterates records communicated through private means are subject to FOI laws
  • State security and intelligence
  • The investigatory powers tribunal declines to give general guidance, but Legal Professional Privilege endures (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in Lloyd v Google and that the EU's proposed Data Act could be delayed. It also includes news of a recent blog post by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) relating to freedom of information and analysis of a recent decision of the investigatory powers tribunal.

