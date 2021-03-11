Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB announced outcome of 46th Plenary session
  • ICO issues data protection campaign guidance ahead of local elections
  • Reputation management
  • Remedies for misuse of private information and copyright infringement (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers)
  • Offer of amends in defamation—what’s the cost? Does a Part 36 offer trump a Calderbank offer? (Gilham v MGN)
  • ePrivacy
  • EDPB highlights concerns with forthcoming ePrivacy Regulation
Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the outcome of the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB) most recent plenary, analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management, as well as news of fines for nuisance text messages issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

