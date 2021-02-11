Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Information Law weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • BA data damages claim ‘largest ever’ as UK court extends deadline to gather more claimants (Weaver v British Airways plc)
  • Facebook now targeted by competing class actions over data-harvesting app
  • EDPB announces outcome of 45th plenary session
  • EDPS releases two Opinions on digital services and digital markets
  • Report finds ‘innovative’ data use at local level accelerated during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • ICO publishes new report on Novartis’ participation in regulatory Sandbox Beta
  • ICO supports Safer Internet Day 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: recent developments relating to data protection, including news of developments in some major class actions and the outcome of the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB) most recent plenary and an opinion from an influential EU Parliamentary committee that the UK does not currently meet the conditions for an EU adequacy decision. It also includes news of agreement by EU states on a negotiating mandate for revised ePrivacy rules and the creation of a new UK Cyber Security Council. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More