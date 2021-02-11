Information Law weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: recent developments relating to data protection, including news of developments in some major class actions and the outcome of the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB) most recent plenary and an opinion from an influential EU Parliamentary committee that the UK does not currently meet the conditions for an EU adequacy decision. It also includes news of agreement by EU states on a negotiating mandate for revised ePrivacy rules and the creation of a new UK Cyber Security Council. or to read the full analysis.