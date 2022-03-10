- Information Law weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- Data protection
- TikTok claim allowed to continue, giving glimmer of hope for UK data protection mass claims
- ICO publishes draft chapter 4 of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
- ICO publishes Home Office data protection audit report
- DCMS publishes Chris Philp’s speech on digital regulation
- DCMS publishes responses to digital regulation call for views
- DCMS writes to Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum setting out digital regulatory priorities
- Emergence of EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’ guidelines spotlights enforcement inconsistencies
- Documents adopted at EDPB's February 2022 plenary now available
- Campaign group sends further 270 draft complaints regarding cookie banners
- Ukraine conflict—Norwegian companies advised to reassess personal data transfers to Russia and Ukraine
- IAB Europe asks court to suspend Belgian authority’s ruling on its role in TCF
- German housing association to pay €1.9m EU GDPR fine in Bremen
- Confidential information
- Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)
- Legal professional privilege: the use of documents obtained in proceedings in other jurisdictions (Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd)
- Cybersecurity
- Closing gaps in the cyber armour—UK and EU legal reforms to boost network security standards
- The effects of the Ukraine war on cybersecurity and GDPR
- Ukraine conflict—Letter urges EU Ministers to bolster cybersecurity in light of Ukraine war
- ePrivacy
- Royal Mail Group Ltd fined for sending unsolicited direct marketing emails
- Ukraine crisis
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that a mass ‘representative action’ data protection claim against TikTok recently cleared a legal hurdle and of new publications from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS). It also includes analysis of recent cases relating to confidential information and of other developments in connection with data protection, cybersecurity and ePrivacy.
