LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • TikTok claim allowed to continue, giving glimmer of hope for UK data protection mass claims
  • ICO publishes draft chapter 4 of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
  • ICO publishes Home Office data protection audit report
  • DCMS publishes Chris Philp’s speech on digital regulation
  • DCMS publishes responses to digital regulation call for views
  • DCMS writes to Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum setting out digital regulatory priorities
  • Emergence of EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’ guidelines spotlights enforcement inconsistencies
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that a mass ‘representative action’ data protection claim against TikTok recently cleared a legal hurdle and of new publications from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS). It also includes analysis of recent cases relating to confidential information and of other developments in connection with data protection, cybersecurity and ePrivacy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary