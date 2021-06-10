Information Law weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of the publication of new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and new SCCs for arrangements within the EEA between controllers and processors subject to the EU GDPR. It also includes analysis of recent cases on the liability of representatives under the EU GDPR and on the lawfulness of the ‘Immigration Exemption’ in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018), as well as news of recent fines relating to nuisance marketing. or to read the full analysis.