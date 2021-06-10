menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Commission publishes new SCCs for transfers of personal data outside the EEA
  • Commission publishes new SCCs for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA
  • Liability of an EU representative appointed under Article 27 of the EU GDPR (Rondon v LexisNexis Risk Solutions)
  • Court of Appeal rules Immigration Exemption lacks appropriate legal safeguards (R (oao Open Rights Group and The3Million) v Secretary of State)
  • NOYB to launch plan to end deceptive cookie banners
  • ICO’s Elizabeth Denham welcomes decision to delay GPDPR launch
  • ePrivacy
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of the publication of new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and new SCCs for arrangements within the EEA between controllers and processors subject to the EU GDPR. It also includes analysis of recent cases on the liability of representatives under the EU GDPR and on the lawfulness of the ‘Immigration Exemption’ in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018), as well as news of recent fines relating to nuisance marketing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

