LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO publishes further draft parts of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
  • ICO publishes update on its activity concerning online advertising technology
  • ICO to host workshops on PETs
  • ICO publishes article on keeping children safe and comfortable online
  • UK Home Office publishes immigration exemption policy document
  • Companies using IAB Europe’s adtech framework are violating EU GDPR, Dutch authority warns
  • First services declared to be in compliance with CISPE Code of Conduct
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published further draft parts of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) guidance for views and of a number of other recent ICO publications. It also includes news that the Home Office has published its immigration exemption policy document and that the Dutch data protection authority has warned that IAB Europe’s adtech consent rules violate EU data protection law as well as other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy and databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.