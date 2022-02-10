Information Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published further draft parts of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) guidance for views and of a number of other recent ICO publications. It also includes news that the Home Office has published its immigration exemption policy document and that the Dutch data protection authority has warned that IAB Europe’s adtech consent rules violate EU data protection law as well as other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy and databases. or to read the full analysis.