Information Law weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Review of data protection harm literature published
  • ICO commences criminal proceedings for theft of road traffic accident data
  • NOYB files complaint with French Data Protection Authority against Google
  • Cybersecurity
  • Reputation management
  • SLAPPs—outcome to consultation published and reforms announced
  • It’s ‘Wright’ not to advance a deliberately false case (Wright v McCormack)
Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published a review of literature related to data protection harm and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has commenced criminal proceedings for theft of road traffic accident data, as well as other recent developments in relation to data protection, cybersecurity and reputation management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

