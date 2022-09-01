LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Information Law weekly highlights—1 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Review of data protection harm literature published
  • ICO commences criminal proceedings for theft of road traffic accident data
  • NOYB files complaint with French Data Protection Authority against Google
  • Reputation management
  • SLAPPs—outcome to consultation published and reforms announced
  • It’s ‘Wright’ not to advance a deliberately false case (Wright v McCormack)
  • The sealing of Royal Wills vs principles of open justice (Executor of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Deceased) v Guardian News and Media)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published a review of literature related to data protection harm and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has commenced criminal proceedings for theft of road traffic accident data, as well as other recent developments in relation to data protection and reputation management.

