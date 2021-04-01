Information Law weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the European Commission has announced the conclusion of talks with South Korea on an adequacy decision, new guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on the national security exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018 and use of data for contact tracing at schools and a publication from the Information Commissioner on data protection amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It also includes analysis of a recent case relating to database rights. or to read the full analysis.