Information Law weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Commission announces conclusion of data adequacy talks with South Korea
  • ICO issues guidance on national security exemption in Data Protection Act 2018
  • Information Commissioner urges fair data use for coronavirus tracing
  • ICO releases guidance on schools’ use of data for contact tracing
  • Bavarian DPA declares transfers to US email marketing service prohibited due to Schrems II
  • Databases
  • No infringement of database rights (DRSP Holdings Ltd v O’Connor)
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the European Commission has announced the conclusion of talks with South Korea on an adequacy decision, new guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on the national security exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018 and use of data for contact tracing at schools and a publication from the Information Commissioner on data protection amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It also includes analysis of a recent case relating to database rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

