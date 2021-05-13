Inexcusable delay giving judgment, dishonest assistance and dual vicarious liability (Natwest Markets plc v Bilta UK Ltd (In liquidation))

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal allowed the application of the defendants to set aside the judgment of the High Court where that judgment had been handed down some 19 months after closing submissions at trial. The court discussed in detail the risks of delay in giving judgment, particularly in diminishing any advantage the trial judge may have had in seeing the witnesses first-hand.
