Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

Inducing a subsidiary’s breach of contract—Parental Misguidance

Inducing a subsidiary’s breach of contract—Parental Misguidance
Published on: 15 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Inducing a subsidiary’s breach of contract—Parental Misguidance

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Mohamed Sacranie of Allen & Overy considers whether a parent company is liable if it restructures its operations and a now disused subsidiary is prevented from meeting its own contractual obligations after the Court of Appeal held in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd [2021] EWCA Civ 33 that the parent neither induced nor intended its subsidiary’s breach and reaffirmed this economic tort’s restricted scope. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
1 Practice notes