Inducing a subsidiary’s breach of contract—Parental Misguidance

Commercial analysis: Mohamed Sacranie of Allen & Overy considers whether a parent company is liable if it restructures its operations and a now disused subsidiary is prevented from meeting its own contractual obligations after the Court of Appeal held in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd [2021] EWCA Civ 33 that the parent neither induced nor intended its subsidiary’s breach and reaffirmed this economic tort’s restricted scope.
