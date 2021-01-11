Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Environmental impact assessment, strategic environmental assessment and appropriate assessment / Environmental impact assessment

Legal News

Indirect effects—the scope of the environmental impact assessment (Finch v Surrey County Council)

Indirect effects—the scope of the environmental impact assessment (Finch v Surrey County Council)
Published on: 11 January 2021
Updated on: 11 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Indirect effects—the scope of the environmental impact assessment (Finch v Surrey County Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Planning Court dismissed an application for judicial review which sought to challenge and to quash the defendant local planning authority’s decision to grant planning permission for the commercial extraction of crude oil. The claimant’s main argument was that the greenhouse gas emissions from combustion of products for which the oil is a raw material, notably vehicle and aeroplane fuel, must be subject to assessment within the environmental impact assessment (EIA) required before granting permission. Mr Justice Holgate has decisively held otherwise, focusing on the development project itself and holding that these ‘downstream’ emissions are not capable of being indirect effects of the development. The defendant’s EIA obligations did not require it to assess the impact of greenhouse gas emissions arising from the consumption of oil produced at the site, which might take place anywhere in the world. Other grounds, including a claim that the defendant had misinterpreted paragraph 183 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), or that it is not a lawful policy, were dependent upon success in the main ground, and failed. Written by Harriet Townsend and Dr Alex Williams, both of Cornerstone barristers, who acted for Surrey County Council (the defendant in these proceedings). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More