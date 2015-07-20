Indirect discrimination by association is prohibited by the Race Directive (News, 20 July 2015)

Article summary

Indirect, as well as direct, discrimination by association is prohibited by the EU Race Directive. The principle of equal treatment applies not to a particular category of person but by reference to the grounds mentioned in Article 1 of that Directive. As such, it is intended to also benefit persons who, although not themselves a member of the race or ethnic group concerned, nevertheless suffer less favourable treatment or a particular disadvantage on one of those grounds. In that context, the phrase ‘particular disadvantage’ does not mean that a serious, obvious or particularly significant disadvantage is required. All that it denotes is that indirect discrimination can be shown when it is particularly persons of a given racial or ethnic origin who are at a disadvantage because of the provision, criterion or practice at issue. ECJ: CHEZ Razpredelenie Bulgaria v Komisia za zashtita ot diskriminatsia. or to read the full analysis.