Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct

Legal News

Indirect discrimination by association is prohibited by the Race Directive (News, 20 July 2015)

Published on: 20 July 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Impact of this judgment
  • Background law
  • The facts and reference by the Bulgarian court
  • The decision of the ECJ

Article summary

Indirect, as well as direct, discrimination by association is prohibited by the EU Race Directive. The principle of equal treatment applies not to a particular category of person but by reference to the grounds mentioned in Article 1 of that Directive. As such, it is intended to also benefit persons who, although not themselves a member of the race or ethnic group concerned, nevertheless suffer less favourable treatment or a particular disadvantage on one of those grounds. In that context, the phrase ‘particular disadvantage’ does not mean that a serious, obvious or particularly significant disadvantage is required. All that it denotes is that indirect discrimination can be shown when it is particularly persons of a given racial or ethnic origin who are at a disadvantage because of the provision, criterion or practice at issue. ECJ: CHEZ Razpredelenie Bulgaria v Komisia za zashtita ot diskriminatsia. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

