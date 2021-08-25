menu-search
Indian Supreme Court rules on the enforcement of foreign award against non-signatories (Gemini Bay v Integrated Sales)

Published on: 25 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Supreme Court of India (Supreme Court) refused to interfere with an award issued by a sole arbitrator in an arbitration seated in the USA, holding that a foreign award could be enforced against non-signatories to the arbitration agreement under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 (the Act). The Supreme Court also narrowed down the scope of resistance under section 48 of the Act (akin to Article V of the New York Convention) by award-debtors to the enforcement of a foreign award. The judgment is consistent with the pro-arbitration approach taken by Indian courts in the last decade. Written by Adimesh Lochan, Alipak Banerjee, Sahil Kanuga and Vyapak Desai, Members of the International Dispute Resolution and Investigations Practice, Nishith Desai Associates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

