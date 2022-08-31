India—court sets aside arbitral award in satellite deal dispute (Antrix v Devas)

Law360: The High Court of Delhi at New Delhion 29 August 2022 set aside a US$1.3bn arbitral award issued to satellite company Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd following a decade-old dispute with India's space agency over a set aside telecommunications deal, concluding that the arbitral award was tainted by fraud.
