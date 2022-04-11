Independent legal entity can benefit from state immunity (Kuwait Investment Office v Hard)

Employment analysis: Just because a body is an independent legal entity does not mean that it cannot benefit from state immunity, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT), but, on the facts of this case, the employment tribunal had not erred in holding that the respondent was not part of the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission in the UK and therefore did not have immunity.
