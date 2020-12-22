Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Indemnity costs following failed appeal against order for account and inventory (Ali v Taj)

Indemnity costs following failed appeal against order for account and inventory (Ali v Taj)
Published on: 22 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Indemnity costs following failed appeal against order for account and inventory (Ali v Taj)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Following an executor’s unsuccessful appeal against an order that he provide an account and inventory, the court awarded indemnity costs against him. The court went on to award the beneficiaries 100% of their claimed costs on summary assessment. Written by Francis Ng, barrister at Selborne Chambers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More