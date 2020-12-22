Indemnity costs following failed appeal against order for account and inventory (Ali v Taj)

Private Client analysis: Following an executor’s unsuccessful appeal against an order that he provide an account and inventory, the court awarded indemnity costs against him. The court went on to award the beneficiaries 100% of their claimed costs on summary assessment. Written by Francis Ng, barrister at Selborne Chambers.
