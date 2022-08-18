LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Increasing the attractiveness of the LTAF

Published on: 18 August 2022
Financial Services analysis: Lora Froud, partner, Tiffany Cox, associate, Emma Garnham, associate and Gavin Haran, head of policy for asset management of Macfarlanes LLP analyse the consultation paper published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regarding broadening retail access to the long-term asset fund. The authors discuss, amongst other things, how to market a Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF) to retail investors; making it easier for other funds to invest in an LTAF; broadening pension schemes’ access to the LTAF; and provide practical advice on next steps. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

