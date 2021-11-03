- Increased climate change reporting requirements—DWP consultation on climate and investment reporting—setting expectations and empowering savers
- What is the background to the DWP consultation—‘Climate and Investment Reporting: Setting Expectations and Empowering Savers’ published on 21 October 2021?
- What is being proposed and why?
- What are the practical implications for occupational pension schemes and their advisers?
- What action should they be taking now and what happens next?
Article summary
Pensions analysis: Following the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published a consultation on 21 October 2021 seeking views on the amendments to the Occupational Pensions Schemes (Climate Change Governance and Reporting) Regulations 2021. The proposed amendments will require trustees to calculate and disclose a portfolio alignment metric, with the goal of limiting the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Leonardo Robinson and Jordan Russell, of Burges Salmon, analyse the background and implications of the proposals outlined in the consultation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.