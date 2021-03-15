Sign-in Help
Income tax, National Insurance contributions and the application of IR35 (HMRC v Atholl House Productions)

Published on: 15 March 2021
Tax analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) dismissed HMRC’s appeal and held that the intermediaries legislation in Chapter 8 Part 8 of the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003 (ITEPA 2003) (commonly referred to as IR35) did not apply to treat Ms Kaye Adams as an employee of the BBC for the purposes of income tax and National Insurance contributions (NICs). The decision sets out the principles to be applied when determining the terms of the ‘hypothetical contract’ for the purposes of IR35, and whether such a contract constitutes a contract of employment. Written by Edward Hellier, Barrister at 11 New Square. Written by Edward Hellier, barrister at 11 New Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

