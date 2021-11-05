Income-sharing provisions in PFI contract include income generated by affiliate companies (Buckinghamshire Council v FCC Buckinghamshire Ltd)

Construction analysis: This judgment concerns the provisions of a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project agreement between a local authority and a special purpose company for waste treatment services. The local authority obtained a declaration that the income sharing provisions in the agreement captured fees that had been paid to affiliate entities of the contracting party, however the court further decided that the thresholds for activation of the income-sharing provisions were index-linked rather than being subject to fixed yearly uplifts. Although not establishing any new principle of law, this judgment will be of interest to clients that are engaged in management contracts with income sharing provisions. Written by Ryan Turner, barrister at Atkin Chambers.
