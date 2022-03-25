LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Inadmissibility of asylum claims and family unity (XXXX v Commissaire Général Aux Réfugiés Et Aux Apatrides)

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Inadmissibility of asylum claims and family unity (XXXX v Commissaire Général Aux Réfugiés Et Aux Apatrides)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice held that EU law did not preclude a Member State from considering an application for international protection to be inadmissible, where an applicant had already been granted refugee status by another Member State, even though the applicant was the only parent physically present of an unaccompanied minor who had been granted subsidiary protection. The court declined to extend the reach of previous case-law, holding that the only exceptional circumstance where the principle of mutual trust is capable of being rebutted is where a non-derogable fundamental right is involved, notwithstanding the court finding that the unity of the applicant’s family could not otherwise be maintained. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

