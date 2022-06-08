- Inaction in the face of duty—sole director disqualified for seven years for allowing failing travel company to trade illegally for nine months
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The case provides an important illustration of the court’s approach in disqualification proceedings when faced with a director accused of inaction in the face of duty. In this case, the director (Mr Barnsby) was disqualified for seven years for allowing a bespoke travel agency company to trade in breach of statutory licensing regulations (‘ATOL’). The director allowed and caused the company to fail to comply with those regulations, which amounted to a clear case of inaction by the director in the face of duty, and which was reckless, culpable and amounted to unfit conduct. Written by Raj Arumugam, barrister at 5 Stone Buildings.
