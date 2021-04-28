Sign-in Help
In-time application for an extension of time—principles to be applied (James Fisher Everard Ltd v European Diesel Services)

Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: The court has a wide power under CPR 3.1(2)(a) to extend or abridge the time for compliance with any rule, practice direction or order, even if the application is made after the time for compliance has expired. It is generally accepted that a party who applies for an extension of time before time has expired is in a better position than a party who waits until after time has expired and is in default. Nevertheless, the court will not automatically grant an extension of time when the application is made in time but will expect the applicant to set out the facts giving rise to the need for an extension and will scrutinise that evidence carefully. Since the decision in Mitchell and the Jackson reforms, there has been a closer focus on encouraging compliance with the rules and orders, but a party faced with an in-time application for an extension of time that would cause it no discernible prejudice should not seek to gain a tactical advantage by refusing to agree to an extension in the hope that the court will refuse to grant any extension at all. Written by David Fisher, barrister and associate member of New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

