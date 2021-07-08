menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

In the Matter of the M Settlement—Royal Court of Jersey declines to grant application to correct trustee's mistake and permit partial rescission

In the Matter of the M Settlement—Royal Court of Jersey declines to grant application to correct trustee's mistake and permit partial rescission
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In the Matter of the M Settlement—Royal Court of Jersey declines to grant application to correct trustee's mistake and permit partial rescission
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The trustee of the M Settlement, a Jersey law trust, applied to the court pursuant to Article 47G of the Trusts (Jersey) Law 1984 to set aside part of a transaction entered into by the former trustee (the Former Trustee) due to a mistake, on the basis that it had failed to appreciate that there would be a resulting inheritance tax (IHT) charge several years later. In this case, it was argued that the court should set aside only those parts of the transaction which had given rise to the adverse IHT charge, namely a share sale agreement and a loan back agreement, while leaving intact the transfer of ownership of the shares to a wholly owned company as a gift. Written by Sam Williams, Group partner, Fritha Ford, of counsel, and Kirsten Bailey, associate, at Collas Crill Jersey. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More