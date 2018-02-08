Sign-in Help
Home / In-house Advisor / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

In-house weekly highlights—8 February 2018

In-house weekly highlights—8 February 2018
Published on: 08 February 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house weekly highlights—8 February 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Updated HMRC guidance
  • Company fined for making millions of nuisance calls
  • Modernising investigatory powers for the internet age
  • Commercial
  • Brexit
  • Government announces lending for SMEs affected by Carillion’s collapse
  • Corporate
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More